Buttigieg says Democrats should recognize economic challenges families are facing

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that his own party needs to start recognizing the economic challenges families are currently facing ahead of the November’s midterm elections.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” moderator George Stephanopoulos asked Buttigieg about his advice for Democrats heading to the midterm election. Buttigieg replied that his party should focus on the struggles families are facing in today’s economy.

“You’re a veteran of the presidential campaign trail. What’s your advice to Democrats who are facing the voters this year in the face of those high prices?” Stephanopoulus asked Buttigieg.

“The first step is to recognize that this is a real challenge that we’re all facing, that families are feeling that pain and that we’re acting on it,” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg said issues Republicans are focused on “doesn’t really speak much to inflation” slamming proposals that he said would raise taxes on lower middle class families.

“It’s a very clear difference in strategies here against some very challenging economic problems,” he said.

President Biden’s handling of the economy has gotten consistently low ratings in recent polls as the country faces record-high inflation and continued supply chain issues that started during the pandemic. Consumer spending, however, continues to sky rocket while the unemployment rate remains low.