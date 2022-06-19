Republican who voted to impeach Trump says former president ‘will be hard to stop’

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who voted to impeach then-President Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, said on Sunday he believes Trump will run again in 2024 and voters “still like him a lot.”

Upton predicted to CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash that the former president will be difficult to beat if he pursues a third bid for the White House amid high prices at the pump and other economic challenges.

“He’s had a number of decisive wins, where he’s endorsed candidates that they have won,” Upton said of Trump. “He’s had a few losses as well, but he certainly entertains a majority of the Republican base and will be hard to stop.”

Democrats are facing historical headwinds as this year’s midterm elections approach, a political problem exacerbated by voters’ concerns over President Biden’s handling of the economy.

“As we look at the economy, we look at gas prices, all these different things, folks are not really happy with the Biden administration, which is why he is mired at a level even below where Donald Trump was at this point in his tenure,” Upton said on Sunday.

Biden’s approval rating clocked in at 39 percent, according to a USA TODAY-Suffolk poll released last Monday that mirrors other recent dismal surveys for the president.

Meanwhile, Upton has faced increasing criticism from his own party after supporting legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 alongside 34 other House Republicans as well as joining nine of his Republican colleagues in impeaching Trump.

One of those 10 Republicans, Rep. Tom Rice (S.C.) was defeated in his GOP primary last Tuesday against former state Rep. Russell Fry, whom Trump endorsed.

Despite recent victories from many Trump-backed candidates, Upton, who is not running for reelection, said on Sunday he expects some Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to remain in office.

“We will see when these primaries are over, but yes, I think there will be some of the 10 that are standing,” Upton said.