Aguilar declines to say if Jan. 6 committee will call Pence to testify

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, declined to say on Sunday if the panel will call former Vice President Pence to testify.

“I’m not going to get into conversations about future interviews or witnesses,” Aguilar told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

“But what I can tell you is that the committee has said from the very beginning, more information is good, and we’re always going to be willing to take in more information about what happened on January 6,” he said.

The committee has detailed over several public hearings this month a pressure campaign from former President Trump and his allies to make Pence support overturning Electoral College results in key states Trump lost to now President Biden.

Trump campaign attorney John Eastman had suggested that Pence could reject electoral votes in his role as president of the Senate that day, but Pence declined to pursue that plan despite intense pressure from Trump.

Pence’s then-counsel, Greg Jacob, and retired Judge Michael Luttig, who became an informal adviser to the vice president in the lead up to Jan. 6, both testified as part of the panel’s hearing.

“I think we clearly laid out the case that the President had no regard for the vice president’s safety, never reached out to him that day at all, and was willing to sacrifice his own vice president while stopping a peaceful transfer of power if it meant holding on to power himself,” Aguilar said on Sunday.