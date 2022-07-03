Noem says ‘time is right’ for paid family leave

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who is pushing to eliminate abortion in all its forms in her state, said on Sunday that parents should have access to paid family leave to better care for new children.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Noem told moderator Dana Bash that with abortion being banned in many GOP-led states, more needed to be done so that unexpected parents don’t feel like they’re in a “crisis situation.”

“I do think it’s important that we walk alongside people when they enter into a situation where maybe they have an unplanned pregnancy. And many women feel as though, when they get, have a pregnancy that’s not planned, that it’s a crisis situation,” Noem told Bash. “And we need to do a better job of supporting them.”

The governor, who is seen as a rising star in the GOP, noted that she previously launched a website, Life.SD.gov, to help new parents find resources and assistance.

But she also encouraged the state’s legislature to create its own paid family leave program to support parents, regardless of the potential strain on state coffers.

“It’s something that I have supported in the past and talked about, so giving that flexibility to family,” Noem told Bash. “South Dakota has not had a broad, expansive policy like several other states do. And I think that’s a debate that we’ll continue to have.”

“So you’re going to push it?” Bash asked Noem.

“Many times, it’s the financial cost, the medical cost and the leave policy that many people have a tough time supporting,” Noem replied. ”But I think in South Dakota that the time is right.”

South Dakota is among a number of states with trigger bans on abortion that took effect when the Supreme Court last month overturned the federal right to abortion. The state’s trigger law was passed in 2005 and makes exceptions only for medical emergencies that threaten the mother’s life.

Many Democrats and reproductive rights advocates have complained that Republicans are hitting women with a double whammy, taking away abortion rights and opposing proposals to expand the social safety net and help parents afford health care, child care and other needs.

Noem recently said she plans to ban telemedicine appointments with abortion care providers who prescribe pills to patients online in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

She said she was also listening to pregnancy centers — which work to prevent women from getting abortions — for other ideas on how to support new mothers, as South Dakota navigates the new legal landscape around abortion.

“We have many pregnancy centers and those that do walk alongside those mothers today bringing us ideas. And we will have that discussion during debate,” Noem said.