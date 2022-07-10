trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Commerce secretary pushes back on criticism of Biden after Roe ruling

by Julia Mueller - 07/10/22 2:44 PM ET
Gina Raimondo
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that Democrats aren’t justified in critiques of President Biden’s response to the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the regulation of abortion up to individual states.

Raimondo said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Biden “doesn’t have a silver bullet to solve” a host of issues facing the country but that he’s trying to find any way toward solutions within the confines of his executive limitations.

Biden signed an executive order last week that underscored protecting what abortion rights are left, which Raimondo defended after moderator Chuck Todd called the order “a glorified press release” that merely encouraged following existing laws.

Raimondo defended the executive order, saying that Biden is “pushing the limits of his authority to stand up for women who’ve had a right taken away,” putting pressure on bodies that have the power to effect change. 

“These issues have to be solved by Congress, or in this case the Supreme Court and Congress. So he’s doing what a good executive does, which is go to his team and say: give me every option, every tool in my toolbox. And that’s what this executive order does.”

The criticism of Biden, Raimondo said, overlooks the work he’s put in over the years and the confines of his presidential power – especially in the case of the SCOTUS abortion ruling.

“I know people are frustrated, you know, folks are cranky with a lot of good reason. But we have to focus on who’s going to work every day and solving these problems, not who uses the most fiery language. It’s who’s gonna stick up for women and deliver for them, whether it’s healthcare, reproductive rights or jobs or training or childcare, and that’s President Biden.”

Tags abortion Biden Chuck Todd congress Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization executive order Gina Raimondo Joe Biden Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  2. Jan. 6 panel to examine extremist ...
  3. Mulvaney: White House ...
  4. Bannon willing to testify at public ...
  5. Why outrage politics has such a grip ...
  6. Durbin says it’s ‘not ...
  7. Wyoming senator says ‘there are not ...
  8. Questions swirl about White House ...
  9. GOP governor says conservatives are ...
  10. Illinois governor notes signs of ...
  11. Retired general suspended after tweet ...
  12. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  13. Trump goes after ‘RINO’ Murkowski ...
  14. Trump: Elon Musk ‘another ...
  15. What if we did as the Brits do, and ...
  16. Five things to know about the Georgia ...
  17. Democrats look to quash differences ...
  18. Midterm hopes: GOP fingers ...
Load more

Video

See all Video