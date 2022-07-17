Rick Scott says voters not focused on Trump ahead of midterms

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said voters are not focused on whether Donald Trump is running in 2024 and are more pressed about issues such as high inflation and crime.

Scott told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream the November midterm elections will be about “gas prices and food prices” not on whether Trump announces another presidential bid.

“This year is going to be a referendum on [President] Biden, it’s pretty simple,” the senator said. “It’s not going to be about ’24, it’s going to be about ’22.”

Trump last week said he has made up his mind about entering the presidential race and the “big decision” was whether to announce his run before or after the November midterms.

The news drew some fears from Republicans, who are expected to make big gains in Congress but may struggle to reclaim seats if Trump distracts from core issues such as inflation.

Scott said despite Trump’s mulling, voters are focused what is affecting their everyday lives. He added the GOP is well-positioned for the elections because of what he called Biden’s “do-nothing” agenda, which voters are “fed up” with.

“People are focused on what’s happening to them,” the senator told Bream. “It’s going to be about three issues: inflation, my kids getting a good education and living in a safe community. And the Democrats are on the wrong side of those issues.”