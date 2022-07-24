Cheney reiterates she hasn’t decided on running for president in 2024

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, reiterated on Sunday that she hasn’t decided whether she will run for president in 2024.

Cheney, who is in a tough reelection bid for her congressional seat in Wyoming, was answering a question by CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” having just come off the committee’s eighth high-profile public hearing she is helping lead.

“At this point, I haven’t made a decision on 2024 …. I’ll make a decision on 2024 down the road,” Cheney said, adding that she is focused on her work with the Jan. 6 committee.

“But I do think as we look towards the next presidential election, as I said, you know, I believe that our nation stands on the edge of an abyss and I do believe that we all have to really think very seriously about the dangers we face and the threats we face and we have to elect serious candidates,” Cheney said.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Cheney had the same message, telling guest host Bret Baier that right now she is focused on “doing what is right” for the country.

Cheney also took the opportunity to assess former President Trump’s fitness for office.

“It has guided me at every moment since then, and it’s guided my work on this committee,” Cheney told Baier. “And … look, it’s not just me saying that Donald Trump is unfit for office. It’s other entities owned by Rupert Murdoch. It’s the New York Post and their editorial on Friday, it’s the Wall Street Journal said the same thing after our hearing on Thursday night.”

“So I’m gonna continue to be guided by making sure I do my duty and making sure that the American people understand through.”

Cheney, one of two GOP lawmakers serving on the Jan. 6 committee, was also one of 10 House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump following the attack on the Capitol, drawing the ire of the former president.

She is facing off against Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman (R) for her House seat in her state’s primary race next month.

When asked about her primary challenger, Cheney told Tapper that she will continue to fight hard to make sure that Trump doesn’t run for office again regarding the result of her primary.

“I’m going to choose the Constitution and the truth every single day,” Cheney said. “And so, you know, as I said, I’m fighting hard, no matter what happens on Aug. 16, I’m going to wake up on Aug. 17, and continue to fight hard to ensure Trump is never anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again.”