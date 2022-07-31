trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Arizona House Speaker doubles back, says he’ll ‘never’ vote for Trump again

by Julia Mueller - 07/31/22 3:09 PM ET
Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings
Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press
Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings.

Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) on Sunday said he’ll never vote for former President Trump again, a reversal of earlier claims that he’d back Trump in a match-up against President Biden.

“I’ll never vote for him, but I won’t have to. Because I think America’s tired and there’s some absolutely forceful, qualified, morally defensible and upright people, and that’s what I want. That’s what I want in my party and that’s what I want to see,” Bowers told moderator Jonathan Karl during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

The Arizona lawmaker called Trump a “demagogue” who maintains hold on his base through “thuggery and intimidation.”

“I have thought, at times, someone born how he was, raised how he was — he has no idea what a hard life is. And what people have to go through in real — in the real world. He has no idea what courage is,” Bowers said.

Bowers’s comments were a reversal of his remarks in June, when he said he’d support the former president in a rematch of the 2020 election.

“If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again. Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county. In my view it was,” Bowers told The Associated Press before testifying in June to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Testifying before the House panel, Bowers rejected the former president’s claims that the two men had discussed a rigged 2020 presidential election in Arizona. 

Bowers said members of his party called him a “traitor” after his appearance before the committee. Trump lambasted the lawmaker as a “coward.”

Bowers on Sunday said he hoped Trump would never return to a position of power.

“I would certainly hope not. I certainly don’t trust that authority that he would exercise.”

Bowers is running for Arizona’s state Senate in this year’s midterms, and Trump has endorsed his challenger, David Farnsworth.

Tags Arizona Arizona GOP Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden Rusty Bowers

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Toomey defends burn pit vote, citing ...
  2. Why Texas Democrats are feeling a ...
  3. Trump-backed GOP Michigan governor ...
  4. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  5. Manchin says Sinema not involved in ...
  6. Bob Costas criticizes unvaccinated ...
  7. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  8. Republicans leading midterm race for ...
  9. Toomey says ‘Joe Manchin has been ...
  10. Pompeo targets Biden over possible ...
  11. Kinzinger slams McCarthy over ...
  12. Weak grip could be sign of underlying ...
  13. Manchin defends climate, tax deal ...
  14. Climate change and the Supreme ...
  15. GOP senators are skeptical damaged ...
  16. Stuck on a delayed plane? Here are ...
  17. No, Sen. Grassley, the FBI is not ...
  18. In redefining recession, Dems turn to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video