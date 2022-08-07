trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Blumenthal: Midterms will determine how successful Biden will be as a 2024 candidate

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/07/22 10:38 AM ET
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Sunday that November’s midterm elections will determine how successful President Biden will be as a candidate in 2024. 

During a joint appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), moderator Dana Bash asked Blumenthal if Biden is the best candidate for the Democrats in 2024.

“I’m gonna be very blunt and very honest with you,” Blumenthal replied to Bash. “My focus is totally on this November because I am running for reelection.”

“But also I think this November’s gonna determine how successful President Biden is in the next two years and how strong he would be as a candidate.” 

Blumenthal also stressed the need for more Democratic senators to pass Biden’s goals in the next two years on topics such as abortion and inflation, also pointing to the possibility of appointing more Supreme Court justices.

“We are making tremendous progress,” Blumenthal added. “The Inflation Reduction Act is one example. Veterans burn pits legislation, which I helped to lead. Very important.” 

Blumenthal’s remarks came after a 51-50 vote in the Senate on Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act, with Vice President Harris breaking the deadlock.

The proposed legislation would address climate change issues, lower the cost of prescription drugs and reform the tax code.

Blumenthal added that he would support Biden if he decides to run for reelection.

“I will support President Biden,” Blumenthal said. 

“Do you want him to run?” Bash asked

“If he decides he wants to run and I think his decision will be determined by how November ends for the Democratic Party and for senators like myself who are running for reelection.”

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterm elections 2024 presidential election CNN Dana Bash Inflation Reduction Act Lindsey Graham President Biden Richard Blumenthal

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Come on, Bernie’: Democrats ...
  2. Harris breaks 50-50 deadlock to ...
  3. Justice subpoenas of Trump counsel ...
  4. Trump outlines preferred policies if ...
  5. Senate Democrats kill off amendments ...
  6. BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ...
  7. Trump wins CPAC straw poll with more ...
  8. Sanders rips Inflation Reduction Act, ...
  9. Former military officers urge Supreme ...
  10. Americans support the Collins and ...
  11. Looming change in worker ...
  12. Senate parliamentarian gives OK for ...
  13. The dangers of Nancy Pelosi’s ...
  14. Five signs progressives are in danger ...
  15. GOP targets vulnerable Democrats with ...
  16. Democrats plan to challenge ...
  17. Barr: Trump ‘obviously bent on ...
  18. Who’s the real loser in Pelosi’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video