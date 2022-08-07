Sen. Rick Scott says Inflation Reduction Act is ‘a war on Medicare’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) voiced his opposition to the landmark climate, tax, and health legislation the Senate is in the process of voting on, characterizing the bill is “a war on Medicare.”

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Scott if there are any incentives he agrees with in the new legislation, noting his state’s dependency on the Affordable Care Act and the Congressional Budget Office saying the bill will reduce the deficit to $100 billion within a decade.

“Here’s the way I look at it. Right now, this bill actually ought to be called the war on seniors act,” Scott said. “I mean, this is a war on Medicare.”

He added that the $280 billion cut in Medicare included in the legislation will greatly affect senior citizens.

“Margaret, it’s $280 billion that would have been spent it was anticipated to be spent, it’s not going to be spent now and the drug companies that will be doing more research are not gonna be able to spend the money on research there will be life-saving drugs that seniors will not get,” Scott said.

Brennan noted that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates on one percent of new drugs will be affected with the new change, Scott disagrees, saying there shouldn’t be making budget cuts toward medicare and raising taxes.

“This is going to continue to drive us into further a bigger recession than we are looking at where we are right now. labor participation rates slow, wages not set with inflation, two quarters of negative GDP, we this is Joe Biden has pushed us and these plans are pushing us into a recession,” Scott told Brennan.

Scott’s remarks came after Vice President Harris broke a 50-50 vote in the Senate on Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act.

The proposed legislation aims to address climate change issues, lower the cost of prescription drugs and reform the tax code.

Scott’s colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham also voiced his disapproval of the proposed legislation, saying the bill will “make everything worse.”

“This is gonna make everything worse. I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, voted for gun legislation,” Graham told CNN’s “State of the Union” moderator Dana Bash on Sunday. “I’m not gonna vote for this.”