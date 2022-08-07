trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Meijer says Pelosi, Democrats hope that Trump announces 2024 run before midterms

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/07/22 3:05 PM ET
Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., speaks during a roundtable discussion with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans as they criticize President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan evacuation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., speaks during a roundtable discussion with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans as they criticize President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan evacuation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who lost his primary election last week, said on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her Democratic colleagues are hoping that former President Trump announces another run for president in 2024 ahead of this year’s midterm elections because they think it’ll deflect from President Biden’s poor approval ratings.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan played Meijer a clip from Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) latest campaign commercial where her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, referred to Trump as a “threat to our republic” and a “coward.”

In response, Meijer told Brennan that Trump’s continuing influence on the party is due to “the extremes on the right, and the establishment left.”

“Nancy Pelosi, I think she’s waking up every day crossing her fingers that Donald Trump runs in 2024, that he announces well ahead of the midterms, because right now, the midterms are set to be a referendum on President Biden’s leadership and Speaker Pelosi and many of my House Democratic colleagues do not want that,” Meijer said. “They want it to be a referendum on former President Trump and I think former President Trump wants that as well.”

Meijer, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol, lost his reelection bid on Tuesday, being defeated by opponent John Gibbs (R), who had been endorsed by Trump. 

Meijer, who recently said that he has no regrets following his primary defeat to Gibbs, told Brennan that Pelosi, along with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) played a role in him losing his congressional seat, noting how the committee spent half a million dollars to boost his opponent’s profile. 

“So we had a scenario where not only did I have the former president aligned against me, but in a rare showing of bipartisan unity, Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic Campaign Committee, also united to try to knock me off the ballot. Now, this just highlights the cynicism and hypocrisy of our politics today,” Meijer told Brennan. 

“And frankly, it’ll be unknowable what that ultimate impact was, but the fact that we have the establishment left and the extreme right locking arms in common cause paints a very telling picture of where our politics are in 2022.”

Tags Biden CBS News Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Dick Cheney Dick Cheney Face the Nation john gibbs Liz Cheney Liz Cheney Margaret Brennan Michigan Michigan Republican primary Midterm elections Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Peter Meijer Peter Meijer President Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO ...
  2. Graham warned to follow decorum rule ...
  3. Seven Dems vote for GOP ...
  4. Democrats fail to overrule ...
  5. Senate passes sweeping tax, climate ...
  6. ‘Come on, Bernie’: Democrats ...
  7. Harris breaks 50-50 deadlock to ...
  8. Cheney: GOP is ‘very sick’
  9. BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ...
  10. Rick Scott says it will be tough for ...
  11. Justice subpoenas of Trump counsel ...
  12. Trump outlines preferred policies if ...
  13. Republicans, Latino voters and an eye ...
  14. Americans support the Collins and ...
  15. Van Hollen says China’s Xi ...
  16. Meijer says Pelosi, Democrats hope ...
  17. Senate Democrats kill off amendments ...
  18. Sen. Rick Scott says Inflation ...
Load more

Video

See all Video