Haley on 2024 run: ‘If we don’t win in 2022, there won’t be a 2024’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dodged questions about whether former President Trump should run again in 2024, emphasizing the importance of this year’s midterms.

“We should not take our eyes off of 2022. If we don’t win in 2022, there won’t be a 2024. So we need to stay humble, disciplined, and win that,” Haley said on Fox News Sunday with anchor Mike Emanuel.

Pressed over whether Trump should run again in 2024 despite mounting evidence against him from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Haley said the former president “will decide for himself if he wants to run again.”

She also dismissed the “biased committee,” which is composed of Democrats and two Republican members appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Haley is among a number of prominent GOP figures rumored to be considering a bid for the White House, especially if Trump decides against a third run.

“[I]f there’s a place for me, I’ve never lost a race,” she said Sunday. “I’m not going to start now. We’ll see what happens and we’ll go forward.”

Haley repeated her quip from last month, when she hinted at a 2024 bid, saying: “I’m just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

However, Haley said her team was focusing on 2022 and hadn’t yet spoken to donors about 2024.

Haley said last year that she wouldn’t put herself in the ring for the Republican party’s nomination if Trump were to run again.

During Sunday’s appearance on Fox News, the former ambassador knocked “woke culture” in schools, sports and the military and said the U.S. needs “to snap out of it” and “bring sanity back to our domestic policy.”