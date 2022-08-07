trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Haley on 2024 run: ‘If we don’t win in 2022, there won’t be a 2024’

by Julia Mueller - 08/07/22 3:38 PM ET
Nikki Haley greets members after addressing the Republican Study Committee on June 16
Greg Nash

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dodged questions about whether former President Trump should run again in 2024, emphasizing the importance of this year’s midterms. 

“We should not take our eyes off of 2022. If we don’t win in 2022, there won’t be a 2024. So we need to stay humble, disciplined, and win that,” Haley said on Fox News Sunday with anchor Mike Emanuel.

Pressed over whether Trump should run again in 2024 despite mounting evidence against him from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Haley said the former president “will decide for himself if he wants to run again.” 

She also dismissed the “biased committee,” which is composed of Democrats and two Republican members appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Haley is among a number of prominent GOP figures rumored to be considering a bid for the White House, especially if Trump decides against a third run.

“[I]f there’s a place for me, I’ve never lost a race,” she said Sunday. “I’m not going to start now. We’ll see what happens and we’ll go forward.”

Haley repeated her quip from last month, when she hinted at a 2024 bid, saying: “I’m just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

However, Haley said her team was focusing on 2022 and hadn’t yet spoken to donors about 2024.

Haley said last year that she wouldn’t put herself in the ring for the Republican party’s nomination if Trump were to run again.

During Sunday’s appearance on Fox News, the former ambassador knocked “woke culture” in schools, sports and the military and said the U.S. needs “to snap out of it” and “bring sanity back to our domestic policy.” 

Tags 2022 2022 midterm elections 2024 2024 presidential election 2024 presidential race Donald Trump Mike Emanuel Nancy Pelosi Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Trump Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO ...
  2. Graham warned to follow decorum rule ...
  3. Seven Dems vote for GOP ...
  4. Democrats fail to overrule ...
  5. Senate passes sweeping tax, climate ...
  6. ‘Come on, Bernie’: Democrats ...
  7. Harris breaks 50-50 deadlock to ...
  8. Cheney: GOP is ‘very sick’
  9. BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ...
  10. Rick Scott says it will be tough for ...
  11. Justice subpoenas of Trump counsel ...
  12. Trump outlines preferred policies if ...
  13. Republicans, Latino voters and an eye ...
  14. Americans support the Collins and ...
  15. Van Hollen says China’s Xi ...
  16. Meijer says Pelosi, Democrats hope ...
  17. Senate Democrats kill off amendments ...
  18. Sen. Rick Scott says Inflation ...
Load more

Video

See all Video