trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Klobuchar: FBI investigation of Trump goes beyond politics

by Zach Schonfeld - 08/14/22 10:29 AM ET

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday condemned GOP criticism of the FBI following its search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property as “dangerous to our country,” hailing the agency for not bowing to partisan politics.

“This is beyond politics,” she told NBC “Meet the Press” guest anchor Andrea Mitchell.

“They’re simply doing their jobs,” Klobuchar said. “And we have to let them do their jobs.”

The FBI executed a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, an unprecedented move against a former president. 

The warrant, which was unsealed on Friday, indicated agents executed the search after officials suspected Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws related to the handling of government documents. 

The search resulted in the seizure of 11 sets of classified items, including one set labeled as “various classified/TS/SCI documents,” meaning top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information. Trump has said he unilaterally declassified the documents.

Klobuchar during the NBC interview declined to say if the Department of Justice (DOJ) should indict Trump if it believes he committed a crime, saying she would leave that decision to the DOJ.

“The law is king,” said Klobuchar. “The president isn’t king. And I would add to that the former president isn’t king. Everyone has to follow the laws.”

The Minnesota senator, who is a former county attorney, also raised alarm bells over a recent attack against an FBI building in Cincinnati on Thursday, tying it to recent GOP rhetoric that she said “concerns me so much.”

A man who is believed to have been in Washington, D.C., leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol allegedly tried to breach the building in Cincinnati while armed and wearing body armor, and he was ultimately shot and killed by police after a standoff.

“[These are] the kind of things that result when you’ve got a president that attacks law enforcement and attacks the law,” said Klobuchar on Sunday.

“I thought in the old days the Republican Party used to stand with law enforcement,” she added. “And I hope some of them do today because this kind of rhetoric is very dangerous to our country. These are career men and women that are simply doing their job.”

Tags Amy Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar Andrea Mitchell Department of Justice Donald Trump FBI Mar-a-lago fbi raid

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shocked and disheartened’: How ...
  2. Cheney looks to cling on in Wyoming ...
  3. Why Trump’s effort to oust ...
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  5. GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS
  6. Klobuchar: FBI investigation of Trump ...
  7. Lacking power, Supreme Court’s ...
  8. Schiff questions if Trump ...
  9. The Memo: What the latest dramatic ...
  10. White House press secretary on low ...
  11. Alex Wagner kicks off ‘dream job’ ...
  12. Hogan: ‘We still have a lot of ...
  13. NASA might cancel mission to massive ...
  14. Hutchinson: FBI ‘simply carrying ...
  15. Trump suspected of violating ...
  16. What is the Espionage Act?
  17. State Department alerts US citizens ...
  18. Dick Cheney diminishes himself to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video