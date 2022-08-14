trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

White House press secretary on low Biden approval ratings: ‘We get it’

by Julia Mueller - 08/14/22 10:38 AM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday responded to recent polling showing record low approval ratings for President Biden, saying, “We get it.” 

“We’ve said this before, it’s like: We get it. We understand what the American people are feeling at this time,” Jean-Pierre told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week.” 

Jean-Pierre on Sunday stressed that inflation and high costs for Americans are the “number one priority” for the White House to address and lauded the new Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the House Friday after a 51-50 vote in the Senate.

The press secretary also pushed back against concerns by some that the multi-billion climate, tax and health care bill will not actually tamp down inflation. 

“There’s more to it. It’s just it was the way that Republicans did that was so that it could make an argument that is false. It is going to fight inflation,” the Jean-Pierre said. “It has been proven, and has been said by economists across the board, on the Republican side and on the Democrat side.”

Biden has faced new polls showing record low approval numbers for his presidency, with particular upset at his handling of the economy.

Jean-Pierre on Sunday emphasized that Biden intends to run for a second presidential term in 2024, despite record low support for a reelection bid — though she said that the administration is currently focusing 2022.

The 79-year-old president has dismissed concerns about his age, insisting that the American people “want me to run.”

Tags Biden Biden Inflation Reduction Act Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Press secretary

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shocked and disheartened’: How ...
  2. Cheney looks to cling on in Wyoming ...
  3. Why Trump’s effort to oust ...
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  5. GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS
  6. Schiff questions if Trump ...
  7. Alex Wagner kicks off ‘dream job’ ...
  8. Lacking power, Supreme Court’s ...
  9. White House press secretary on low ...
  10. NASA might cancel mission to massive ...
  11. Klobuchar: FBI investigation of Trump ...
  12. The Memo: What the latest dramatic ...
  13. Hogan: ‘We still have a lot of ...
  14. Hutchinson: FBI ‘simply carrying ...
  15. Trump suspected of violating ...
  16. GOP senator mum on whether he would ...
  17. 1 dead, 17 injured after after car ...
  18. Corneas made from pig skin restore ...
Load more

Video

See all Video