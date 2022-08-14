Hogan says he’s never considered running for president as independent

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said on Sunday that he has not considered running for president as an independent candidate, a suggestion that came from his own lieutenant governor.

While Hogan avoided answering the question of whether he would run in 2024, he told moderator Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week,” that running as an independent wasn’t something he’s contemplated.

“That’s not something I’ve ever considered, no. But I can — I can tell you, I understand why all the people are talking about that because they’re frustrated with both parties, and a majority of people are really kind of fed up with Democrats and Republican and all this angry rhetoric and toxic, divisive politics,” Hogan told Karl.

Hogan, whose second term as Maryland governor ends in January, has been floated as a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024. He is considered a moderate and has consistently pushed back on former President Trump, and his potential candidacy would pose a challenge should Trump decide to also run in 2024.

Hogan was one of the few prominent political figures who attended the Iowa State Fair over the weekend, a popular first stop for potential candidates weighing a presidential run. He also told Karl that he has been to “10 or 12 states in the past few weeks” talking to people.

“Doesn’t sound like a typical schedule for a governor in Maryland unless he’s got some other plans?” Karl asked.

“Well, I definitely am going to be a voice, and I’m — I’m going to try to do what I can to get my party back on track because I want to win elections instead of lose elections,” Hogan responded.