trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an apology’ to Republicans after ‘semi-fascist’ comment

by Brad Dress - 08/28/22 11:45 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 08/28/22 11:45 AM ET

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday called for President Biden to issue an apology after the president compared the “Make America Great Again,” otherwise known as MAGA, wing of the Republican Party to “semi-fascism” last week.

Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the president’s comments were “horribly insulting.”

“The fact that the president would go out and just insult half of America [and] effectively call half of America semi-fascist,” Sununu said. “He’s trying to stir up controversy. He’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election. It’s horribly inappropriate.”

At a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Bethesda, Md., last week, Biden said the U.S. was seeing “either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy.”

“It’s not just [former President] Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” the president said.

Biden has previously criticized the MAGA wing of the GOP, saying that “this is not your father’s Republican Party” and calling it a “different deal.”

Sununu conceded there are “elements of fascism and white supremacy” in the U.S. but explained it’s also not true that “all the Democrats are communists.”

“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country,” Sununu told CNN on Sunday, adding that Biden on the campaign trail had “said he was going to bring everybody together.”

“And then to call half of America fascists?” the GOP governor asked. “He owes an apology. That’s not appropriate. That isn’t leadership.”

Tags Biden Chris Sununu Chris Sununu Joe Biden semi-fascism Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House faces legal questions ...
  2. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  3. White House effort to stave off fall ...
  4. GOP governor on redacted Trump ...
  5. Red wave hits breaker: GOP midterm ...
  6. The Memo: Trump’s narrative takes ...
  7. GOP senator says Biden’s student ...
  8. The mother of all ‘zero-days’ — ...
  9. Kinzinger: Republicans in ‘real ...
  10. Watergate prosecutor: DOJ will be ...
  11. Sanders has highest favorability ...
  12. FBI says it ‘routinely ...
  13. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  14. Federal government to halt free ...
  15. Tim Ryan says he prefers tax cuts ...
  16. Department of Transportation declares ...
  17. GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an ...
  18. Religious persecution is closer to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video