DCCC chair says Democratic candidates ready to campaign with Biden after legislative victories

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who serves as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, on Sunday said Democratic candidates are ready to campaign with President Biden ahead of the November midterm elections after notching several legislative victories on their belts this summer.

“You better believe we’re gonna stand with the president and say we passed in a bipartisan way better roads, better bridges, better healthcare for our veterans,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Mike Emanuel.

“That’s the kind of agenda that we’re standing in support of, and you see it working in the polls,” he added.

Democrats appear to be embracing Biden following a year of approval ratings that have hovered below 40 percent coupled with sky-rocketing inflation. Democrats have been celebrating the passing of a climate, tax and healthcare bill last month, a healthcare bill for veterans exposed to toxins and legislation to boost the semiconductor chip industry to make Americans more competitive in a crucial economic sector.

Democrats are optimistic about two months out from the midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress.

Last month, a special election for a House seat in New York and a House race in Alaska both saw Democrats come out on top against their GOP opponents in bellwether tests for November.

While Republicans were forecast to retake the House earlier this year amid a 40-year high inflation rate, the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights in June is largely thought to have shifted the momentum back to Democrats.

Maloney on Sunday said Democrats have also been successful under Biden’s watch, lowering prescription drug costs through the Inflation Reduction Act and imposing a minimum tax on large corporations and passing a historic investment in climate change through the key legislation.

The top Democratic lawmaker said celebrations were in order for the party.

“You better believe Democrats are going to celebrate that,” he said. “So are the voters, and that’s why we’ve we’ve been winning in special elections from Alaska to New York.”