House GOP campaign chief defends candidates toning down anti-abortion stance: ‘I trust them’

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) on Sunday defended GOP candidates who appear to have distanced themselves from former President Trump and their stance on abortion, saying he trusts them to know their districts and voters.

Emmer, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), on “Fox News Sunday” instead turned the table on Democrats, alleging the party that was trotting an “extreme” agenda on abortion.

“Good luck to them trying to defend their extreme position,” Emmer said. “I think our candidates know how to message that and there’ll be just fine in the midterms.”

The Washington Post last week reported that nine GOP candidates have scrubbed or changed their stances online regarding former President Trump or abortion.

In one example, Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters, who once described himself as “100% pro-life” with hardline anti-abortion stances, changed his website to attack his Democratic opponent and argue instead he does not support third trimester abortions.

The changes come after Republicans had two major defeats to Democrats in bellwether tests in New York and Alaska last month.

Democrats appear to be seeing ground shift their way after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year constitutional right to abortion and the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in which the former president is under investigation for his handling of classified documents.

Emmer on Sunday disagreed Republicans were losing ground over abortion, telling anchor Mike Emmanuel the NRCC trusts candidates “to know their districts and know how they’re going to appeal to their voters.”

The GOP campaign chief said Trump was a “fantastic ally” and Republicans were in a good position to win the midterm elections and retake the House come November largely due to the direction of the economy.

“Money talks and money is painting a pessimistic future for Democrats,” he said.