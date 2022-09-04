Democratic NJ governor says he’ll back Biden in 2024

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Sunday said he will back President Biden in a 2024 reelection bid, the latest Democrat to announce support for the president.

“He’ll have no bigger backer than yours truly,” Murphy told “Fox News Sunday” host Mike Emanuel.

Biden, who earlier this year faced calls from some within his party to not seek another White House term, is now enjoying more support for reelection from Democrats amid improved job approval ratings.

Polling last week revealed about 40 percent of Americans approve of Biden, a significant jump that comes after Democrats passed the climate, tax and health care bill and other key legislation.

Biden holds a 6-point lead over former President Trump, 50 to 44 percent, in a hypothetical matchup, according to one recent poll, and would defeat the GOP leader if the election were held today.

Murphy said on Sunday Biden’s recent announcement to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers was another huge victory for the party.

“The American dream is alive and well in New Jersey,” he said.

“I think the president has had a heck of a run here. I saw him the other day and told him that,” he added. “Whether it’s Congress getting stuff passed that he had signed, his own leadership or sadly, for the wrong reasons of what the Supreme Court did with reproductive freedoms, there’s no question about it. The Democrats have momentum.”

–-Updated at 11:28 a.m.