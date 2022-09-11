trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Senate Intelligence chair says US domestic threats are greater than terrorism

by Julia Mueller - 09/11/22 12:31 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/11/22 12:31 PM ET
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 following the passage of the bipartisan Chips and Science Act providing $280 billion to subsidize the domestic chip manufacturing industry.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Sunday marked the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by warning of domestic threats the U.S. is currently facing. 

“I remember, as most Americans do, where they were on 9/11. I was in the middle of a political campaign and suddenly, the differences with my opponent seem very small in comparison and our country came together,” Warner said on CBS “Face the Nation” with host Margaret Brennan. 

“The stunning thing to me is here we are 20 years later, and the attack on the symbol of our democracy was not coming from terrorists, but it came from literally insurgents attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Warner lauded the nation’s unity and progress in the face of international terror threats, and said he hopes the country can similarly rally in the face of domestic challenges.

“I believe our intelligence community has performed remarkably. I think the threat of terror has diminished … But I do worry about some of the activity in this country where the election deniers, the insurgency that took place on Jan. 6, that is something I hope we could see that same kind of unity of spirit.”

Warner leads what he called “the last functioning bipartisan committee,” the Intelligence Committee, along with vice chairman Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). The panel is now looking into the classified documents found when the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last month. 

Tags domestic threats Marco Rubio Margaret Brennan Mark Warner Mark Warner Senate Intelligence Chair

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Barr is breaking from Trump ...
  2. Senate Intelligence chair says ...
  3. Chris Christie: DOJ’s chances of ...
  4. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  5. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  6. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  7. Democrats should not allow extremist ...
  8. Who are the four people Trump and the ...
  9. The best ‘beer towns’ to visit ...
  10. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  11. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  12. Oz tries to tighten the screws on ...
  13. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  14. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  15. Falling gas prices give Democrats a ...
  16. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  17. Here’s how Biden has shifted the ...
  18. Nearly half of people who choose ...
Load more

Video

See all Video