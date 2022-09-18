NYC mayor: GOP governors covering up ‘erosion of basic human rights’ amid migrant crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said on Sunday that GOP governors who are busing migrants to Democratic-led cities including his own were using the action to cover up “the erosion of basic human rights.”

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Adams if he wanted to share a message with GOP governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, both of whom directed busing migrants to various cities in the U.S., including at least one busload of people who were dropped off at the vice president’s home.

“Well, I think it’s a message for the entire country,” Adams told Tapper. “You see, this is their way of covering up what many people have been really concerned about the erosion of basic human rights. We’re seeing crisis calls for coordination.”

Adams said New York City received up to six new buses of migrants on Sunday morning, and while resources are stretched thin, he said they would continue to provide for the migrants.

“We received a minimum of six buses early this morning. Over 11,000 individuals, asylum-seekers and migrants have come to the city already,” Adams told Tapper. “It is time for us to coordinate this humanitarian crisis that our country is facing.”

DeSantis and Abbott, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have been sending migrants to northern, Democratic-run cities, such as New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago in protest of Biden’s efforts to end Title 42, a Trump-era policy that blocked migrants from seeking asylum during the pandemic.