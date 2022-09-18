trending:

GOP senator says he won’t support Graham’s national abortion ban

by Olafimihan Oshin - 09/18/22 10:56 AM ET
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is seen during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency to discuss worldwide threats on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said on Sunday that he does not plan to vote for a national abortion ban bill proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), joining others in the GOP who stand by the notion that such a decision should be left up to states.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Rounds for his thoughts on Graham’s proposed legislation, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“No, I think right now, we should allow the states to explore the different possibilities about the appropriate way,” Rounds told Tapper, noting laws that his own state has passed on the matter.

“I don’t think any proposal today would be successful in the House and the Senate,” Rounds said. “I think a better approach probably will be to allow the states to work through this and to find the appropriate language on a state-by-state basis and to find that common ground.”

“After that, maybe Congress steps in again, but at this point, I think the states are in a better shape to explore and to find the right direction on a state-by-state basis,” Rounds said. 

Last week, Graham introduced legislation that would impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and a possible prison sentence for medical officials who violate the ban. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated he also does not support the proposal by Graham, who earlier on “Fox News Sunday” acknowledged the bill does not have the votes to pass the chamber.

Tags abortion ban abortion restrictions abortion rights CNN Jake Tapper Jake Tapper Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Mike Rounds Mike Rounds Mitch McConnell South Dakota Supreme Court of the United States

