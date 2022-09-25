Mace on supporting Trump in 2024: ‘I’m gonna support whomever Republicans nominate’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Sunday sidestepped questions about whether she’d support former President Trump in a 2024 presidential bid.

“I’m very much hopeful that [we] see a deep bench of Republicans and Democrats who will be running for president in 2024,” Mace said in an interview with moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Pressed on whether she had ruled out ever casting her ballot for the former president, Mace said she’s “gonna support whomever Republicans nominate in ‘24.”

“We have to be solution-driven, regardless of who the nominee is for ‘24 for Republicans. I hope that it’s a wide field. I hope that we see a woman on the ticket,” Mace said.

The South Carolina Republican is up for reelection this year, and won out over her Trump-backed challenger in the state’s primary.

Mace drew the former president’s ire after she did not challenge the certification of the 2020 presidential election results and later criticized Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

She did not vote for the 2020 impeachment of the former president, but said Sunday that Republicans would likely consider an impeachment vote against now-President Biden if the GOP takes control of the House after the midterms.

“I believe there’s a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote and put that legislation forward… I think that’s something that some folks are considering,” Mace said.

The congresswoman declined to indicate how she would vote if Biden is impeached.

“I didn’t vote to impeach the former president of the United States because I felt like due process was stripped away. I will not vote for impeachment of any president if I feel that due process has been stripped away for anyone,” Mace said.