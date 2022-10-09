Pompeo calls Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ remarks ‘reckless’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said President Biden’s remarks last week warning of “Armageddon” amid nuclear threats from Russia was “reckless.”

Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream that Biden’s comments demonstrate “one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decade” in what he said was a failure to deter aggressive action from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“When you hear the president talking about ‘Armageddon’ as a random thought … at a fundraiser, that is a terrible risk for the American people,” said Pompeo, who served under the Trump administration. “He ought to be talking to us in a serious way.”

Putin, facing heavy losses in Ukraine, has said the use of nuclear weapons is “not a bluff.”

At a fundraiser in New York City last week, Biden said the country had not “faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis” adding that Putin was “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Pompeo on Sunday said Biden should “push back against their adversaries by showing enormous resolve” rather than the comments he made.

The administration should be “making very clear to Vladimir Putin that the cost of him using a nuclear weapon will bring the force of not only the United States and Europe but of the whole world,” Pompeo said. “He should be doing all the things that are necessary to deter Vladimir Putin.”

–Updated at 10:50 a.m.