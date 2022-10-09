trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

GOP lawmaker says Herschel Walker should ‘come clean’ if he paid for an abortion

by Brad Dress - 10/09/22 11:42 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 10/09/22 11:42 AM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday said Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, should “come clean” and “be honest” if he did in fact pay for an abortion in 2009, a revelation made last week.

Bacon told NBC’s “Meet the Press” guest host Kristen Welker he still supports Walker and his advice to him would be to acknowledge past mistakes.

“Herschel needs to come clean and just be honest. We also know that we all make mistakes. And it’s just better if this actually did happen to say, ‘I’m sorry,’ and ask for forgiveness,” Bacon said. “I think it’s just best to be candid. I’ve learned that in my own life. Be candid, be honest.”

Walker faced a storm of criticism after The Daily Beast reported last week that he paid for the mother of one of his children to have an abortion in 2009. He also allegedly pressed her to have an abortion with the second child, which she did end up having.

The Senate candidate, who is in a close race with Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) in the midterm elections, has denied the reports. The Hill has not independently verified The Daily Beast’s reporting.

Walker faces hypocrisy for allegedly paying for an abortion while campaigning as a hard-line GOP candidate with strict views on abortion access.

Bacon on Sunday said “you want to walk the talk and talk the walk” and that candidates should “have cohesion with your message.”

“But people also make mistakes. I’m surely not a flawless person by no means. I have made my own mistakes in life. And Herschel has too. We all have,” the GOP lawmaker said. “I think it’s better just to be honest.”

“And I think that that’s the principle that we need to focus on as a Republican Party,” he added.

Tags abortion Don Bacon Don Bacon Georgia Herschel Walker Herschel Walker Kristen Welker

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kerch Bridge explosion is personal ...
  2. Zelensky: Russian officials starting ...
  3. Why Ukraine’s battlefield wins are ...
  4. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  5. New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises ...
  6. Five takeaways from the first ...
  7. Five key issues that could decide the ...
  8. House Republican defends Tuberville ...
  9. Bakari Sellers: Tuberville can ‘go ...
  10. When civil war becomes all the rage
  11. The Libertarian Party is ...
  12. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  13. GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz ...
  14. Former top US military officer says ...
  15. Johnson, Barnes separated by 1 point ...
  16. Sunday shows preview: Nuclear threats ...
  17. Republicans’ born again embrace of ...
  18. US grapples with wrought ...
Load more

Video

See all Video