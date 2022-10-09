GOP lawmaker says Herschel Walker should ‘come clean’ if he paid for an abortion

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday said Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, should “come clean” and “be honest” if he did in fact pay for an abortion in 2009, a revelation made last week.

Bacon told NBC’s “Meet the Press” guest host Kristen Welker he still supports Walker and his advice to him would be to acknowledge past mistakes.

“Herschel needs to come clean and just be honest. We also know that we all make mistakes. And it’s just better if this actually did happen to say, ‘I’m sorry,’ and ask for forgiveness,” Bacon said. “I think it’s just best to be candid. I’ve learned that in my own life. Be candid, be honest.”

Walker faced a storm of criticism after The Daily Beast reported last week that he paid for the mother of one of his children to have an abortion in 2009. He also allegedly pressed her to have an abortion with the second child, which she did end up having.

The Senate candidate, who is in a close race with Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) in the midterm elections, has denied the reports. The Hill has not independently verified The Daily Beast’s reporting.

Walker faces hypocrisy for allegedly paying for an abortion while campaigning as a hard-line GOP candidate with strict views on abortion access.

Bacon on Sunday said “you want to walk the talk and talk the walk” and that candidates should “have cohesion with your message.”

“But people also make mistakes. I’m surely not a flawless person by no means. I have made my own mistakes in life. And Herschel has too. We all have,” the GOP lawmaker said. “I think it’s better just to be honest.”

“And I think that that’s the principle that we need to focus on as a Republican Party,” he added.