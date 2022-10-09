trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Former NATO commander says Kerch Bridge explosion ‘very significant psychologically’  

by Julia Mueller - 10/09/22 5:55 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/09/22 5:55 PM ET

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark on Sunday said the explosion that partially collapsed part of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, is “very significant psychologically” amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine. 

“I think it’s very significant psychologically and politically,” Clark, a retired U.S. Army general, said of the bridge blast on CNN’s “GPS” with Fareed Zakaria.  

“I think in terms of the military impact of it, it’s too early to know. It’s at least a marginal impact, but certainly not a significant blow to the — what Russia’s doing in Ukraine. Not yet. It will be the subject, no doubt, of continuing efforts by the Ukrainians,” the former NATO commander said. 

The partial bridge collapse was reportedly caused when a truck exploded and ignited a passing train’s fuel tanks. The UK’s Defense Ministry said the attack is likely to be taken personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

The Russian leader on Sunday accused the Ukrainians of being behind the explosion and labeled the incident a “terrorist act,” though Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the incident.  

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen on Sunday said Putin is a “cornered animal” amid mounting losses in Ukraine and becoming “more and more dangerous” to the world.

Putin threatened using nuclear weapons if Russia is attacked during a high-profile speech last month, then the Kremlin proceeded to annex four regions of Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and the Kerch Bridge is now viewed by many Ukrainians as a symbol of Russia’s encroachment on the land. 

Whether the damage to the bridge will heavily impact the transport of supplies or other logistics between Russia and Crimea is yet to be determined, as Moscow races to restore its supply lines.

Tags Crimea Fareed Zakaria GPS Kerch Bridge NATO russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Wesley Clark Wesley Clark

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kerch Bridge explosion is personal ...
  2. Zelensky: Russian officials starting ...
  3. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  4. Why Ukraine’s battlefield wins are ...
  5. Former top US military officer says ...
  6. Former NATO commander says Kerch ...
  7. The Libertarian Party is ...
  8. Seven governors’ races to watch ...
  9. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  10. New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises ...
  11. Chief economist says US headed to ...
  12. Musk’s Taiwan remarks draw ire from ...
  13. GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz ...
  14. Some Arizona Republicans gather with ...
  15. When civil war becomes all the rage
  16. Bakari Sellers: Tuberville can ‘go ...
  17. House Republican defends Tuberville ...
  18. Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel ...
Load more

Video

See all Video