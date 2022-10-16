Kinzinger: Jan. 6 conspiracies will go away because of panel’s work  

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has helped dissipate conspiracy theories and quell misunderstanding about the 2020 presidential election and the insurrection.

“Our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with fixes. I know that my kid and I know that the craziest conspiracy theories kid in 10 years is going to believe that it was Donald Trump that started January 6. So all these conspiracies today will go away largely because of the work we’ve done,” Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans on the panel, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

The Jan. 6 committee last week voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump to testify in an investigation that indicates he was responsible for the riots. The summons marks a key escalation in the committee’s 16-month investigation and efforts to hold Trump accountable for the Capitol attack.

“I also know that the Justice Department appears to be pursuing this pretty hard,” the Illinois Republican said on Sunday, noting that the Jan. 6 committee doesn’t necessarily need to put forward a criminal referral of the former president because of the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) probe.

“The torch has been passed—yes to DOJ—but also to the American people,” Kinzinger said. “Now it’s up to you to stop this from happening again.”