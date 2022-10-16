trending:

Sunday Talk Shows

McMullin: ‘I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans’

by Julia Mueller - 10/16/22 10:44 AM ET
Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin (I) said on Sunday that he would refuse to caucus with either party if elected to the upper chamber. 

“I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans. I’m going to maintain my independence, because I think our country needs that, certainly our state needs that,” McMullin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

“I have made that commitment, for party bosses and others in Washington, they’re going to have to figure out what it means for them. That is what I’m going to do,” he added.  

McMullin is vying to unseat Trump-endorsed incumbent Sen. Mike Lee (R) to represent Utah in the Senate. McMullin, a former Republican, also lodged an independent bid for the presidency in 2016. 

He argued on Sunday that independents have more latitude and influence in Congress.  

“We’ve seen well enough that the senators in the chamber who are willing to act with greater independence, serving their constituents, standing up to party bosses, they have the most influence in the chamber,” McMullin said.  

Recent polling has shown Lee holding a slight lead in a tight race with less than a month to go before the midterms. 

