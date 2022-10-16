trending:

Jan. 6 panel member hopes Secret Service officials will be called back  

by Julia Mueller - 10/16/22 11:03 AM ET
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)
Peter Afriyie
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that she hopes the panel will call back Secret Service officials to probe the law enforcement response to the insurrection.  

“As a part of our investigation, we’ve looked at all of the law enforcement agencies’ response to January 6, and as you know, we are still going through tens of thousands of documents that the Secret Service have turned over recently,” Murphy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”  

“I look forward to us calling back in some of those Secret Service officials who have knowledge about what happened and putting them under oath this time now that we have additional information to gather their perspectives.”  

The panel during its most recent hearing last Thursday revealed that Secret Service agents were aware of potential violence at the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6 and knew the crowd approaching Congress that day was armed.  

Though she advocated for the panel to hear more from the agents, Murphy on Sunday sidestepped saying whether or not she thought the evidence unveiled about Secret Service actions during the insurrection merits an additional special inquiry.

“As far as recommendations, that would be included in the report,” Murphy said, noting that the Jan. 6 committee’s much-anticipated final report is expected by the end of the calendar year.  

