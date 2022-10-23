trending:

House Democrats’ campaign chief avoids question on if Biden should run again

by Brad Dress - 10/23/22 11:10 AM ET
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, on Sunday dodged a question on whether he would support President Biden should the president choose to run for a second term.

When asked by ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl if he would like to see Biden seek reelection, Maloney said “the president will make that decision.”

“I think if he keeps getting the results that I want for the people I represent, good jobs here in America … those are the kind of results that voters want,” Maloney said. “And if we keep getting results, I think the voters will reward that, whether you’re the president of the United States or a member of Congress.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also sidestepped a question about backing Biden in 2024 on the debate stage this month.

The White House has said Biden intends to run for president again in 2024 but has not offered a definitive answer ahead of the midterm elections.

Democrats are quietly crafting contingency plans around the next presidential election depending on how the midterms go and whether Biden announces a White House run or not.

Biden’s job approval ratings remain low and only about 33 percent of Americans would support him in 2024, while 54 percent would vote for someone else, according to a Fox News poll released last week.

