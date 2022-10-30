Sununu says there’s no need for attack ads against Pelosi ahead of the midterms

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday said there was no need for attack ads against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ahead of the midterms and in the wake of a violent attack against her husband Paul Pelosi.

“I don’t think there’s any need for the attack ads and again, you know, right now all our thoughts and prayers and sympathy have to go out to Nancy Pelosi, her entire family, her husband of course,” Sununu said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Officials said Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted in the family’s California home on Friday by an intruder who broke into the residence reportedly looking for the Speaker.

“Put all the politics aside, ignore the elections, she’s gonna get reelected— fine. I mean, let’s just make sure that that she and her family are safe [and] they’re taking the right steps to make sure that not just they’re safe, but hopefully extend that safety out to the other members of Congress in the Senate,” Sununu said.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd noted that a number of attack ads targeting Pelosi are still on the air.

The Republican party has been mixed in its response to the incident, and some Democrats have called out members of the GOP for stoking the violence with calls to oust Pelosi and take back control of Congress in the midterms.

Former President Trump has been notably silent on the matter.