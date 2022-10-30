Rick Scott says Oz, Fetterman Senate race has been ‘hardest’ for GOP 

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz has been the hardest race for his party but still predicted a win for the GOP.

“Well, we’re going to keep all 21 [states] that we have up. I think the hardest has been Pennsylvania, but Dr. Oz will win against Fetterman,” Scott said on ABC’s “This Week.”

The closely watched Pennsylvania race has been a contentious match-up between the two candidates as they both vie to snag the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Recent polling shows Fetterman with a slight lead in a tight race.

Scott on Sunday also expressed confidence that the GOP could pick up Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire in the midterms, just over a week away.

“And then we have possibilities with Tiffany Smiley in Washington, Joe O’Dea in Colorado, Leora Levy in Connecticut. So we have — we have a lot on — we have a lot in play. The Democrat agenda is very unpopular,” the Florida senator said.

“Turnout looks better for the Republicans than Democrats. So I’m very optimistic that we’re going to win. We have great candidates,” Scott said.