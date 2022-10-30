trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Rick Scott says Oz, Fetterman Senate race has been ‘hardest’ for GOP 

by Julia Mueller - 10/30/22 12:19 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/30/22 12:19 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) speaks to a reporter as he leaves the Capitol following votes on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 as work continues on the continuing resolution to fund the federal government.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz has been the hardest race for his party but still predicted a win for the GOP.

“Well, we’re going to keep all 21 [states] that we have up. I think the hardest has been Pennsylvania, but Dr. Oz will win against Fetterman,” Scott said on ABC’s “This Week.” 

The closely watched Pennsylvania race has been a contentious match-up between the two candidates as they both vie to snag the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Recent polling shows Fetterman with a slight lead in a tight race.  

Scott on Sunday also expressed confidence that the GOP could pick up Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire in the midterms, just over a week away.  

“And then we have possibilities with Tiffany Smiley in Washington, Joe O’Dea in Colorado, Leora Levy in Connecticut. So we have — we have a lot on — we have a lot in play. The Democrat agenda is very unpopular,” the Florida senator said.  

“Turnout looks better for the Republicans than Democrats. So I’m very optimistic that we’re going to win. We have great candidates,” Scott said. 

Tags John Fetterman John Fetterman Mehmet Oz Mehmet Oz midterms Pat Toomey Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Senate race Rick Scott Rick Scott

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP gives mixed messages on Paul ...
  2. Obama interrupted by heckler while ...
  3. RNC chairwoman won’t apologize for ...
  4. Will he or won’t he? Pressure ...
  5. House GOP campaign chief spars with ...
  6. Daylight saving time: When do we turn ...
  7. Biden predicts student loan ...
  8. Democrats scramble to push Fetterman ...
  9. Democratic senator calls out Trump ...
  10. RNC chairwoman criticizes Democratic ...
  11. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets ...
  12. 2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and ...
  13. Recreational marijuana on the ballot ...
  14. LeBron James: Musk should look into ...
  15. Eight election night surprises to ...
  16. Pence on attack against Pelosi’s ...
  17. Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack
  18. Russian official: US reducing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video