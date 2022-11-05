Sunday shows preview: Both parties double down on get out the vote campaigns days before midterms

With the midterm elections just days away, both political parties’ final push to get out the vote will likely dominate this week’s Sunday talk shows circuit.

This year’s midterm elections have seen impressive early voting numbers, particularly in key states that could determine control of the Senate. While polling indicates that the House is poised to switch hands to the GOP, the battle for the Senate remains close.

More than 30 million early ballots have been cast so far in the midterm elections. In Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker are locked in a tight race for Senate, early turnout has been particularly strong.

More than 2.5 million Georgians have turned out to vote ahead of time, even surpassing early voting from the 2020 presidential election at one point.

As the nation prepares for Election Day itself, expectations are already high. President Biden said last month that he expects record turnout in this year’s midterm elections.

Leading members of both parties are set to join the Sunday shows this weekend amid their final push to convince Americans to vote either red or blue.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who serves as Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair, are both set to join NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday for a special edition called “Battle for Control.”

White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms will also join CBS’s “Face the Nation” to give what the show called the Biden administration’s “final pitch to voters,” while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms; Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R); Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), North Carolina Senate candidate; Texas congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz (R); Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega (R); Robert Cahaly, Trafalgar Group senior strategist and pollster