Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

“This election still is in the ballots,” he added. “And the reality is we’re bucking what are usual trends.”

Booker admitted that the economy is “tough,” but said voters realize that Democrats are “trying to protect unions.”

“This is the party that made sure we did things to lower prescription drug costs and lower health care costs,” Booker added, referring to Democrats. “That this is the party at the end of the day that’s trying to protect fundamental freedoms like the right to control your own body.”

“So I think that this is a tough election season. It’s a midterm election. But I still see a pathway for us to maintain control of the Senate,” Booker concluded.

Booker, who ran for president in 2020, has been campaigning in key battleground states such as Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and North Carolina.

His remarks on Sunday came after Raddatz mentioned that FiveThirtyEight’s latest Senate forecast gave the GOP a 55 percent chance of taking majority control of the Senate.