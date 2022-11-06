Sununu jokes Trump announcing 2024 run before Christmas a ‘terrible idea’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) during a CBS appearance on Sunday jokingly advised former President Trump to not announce a 2024 run before Christmas.

“Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sununu about Trump’s presidential prospects after Axios reported on Friday that Trump and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign.

“First off, announcing you’re going to run for office between an election and Christmas is a terrible idea,” Sununu said with a laugh.

“Because one thing I can say for America is, we’re all going to be really happy one way or the other that the election is over come Tuesday,” he continued. “And everyone’s going to want to take a breath and reengage with their families and deal with some really serious issues. And then politics really gets back into the mix of things in early ‘23.”

Sununu supported Trump in his previous White House bids but has increasingly broken with the former president, namely dismissing Trump’s unfounded claims that he won the 2020 election.

The New Hampshire governor, who declined to run for the Senate this year, is also considered by pundits as a potential GOP presidential contender in 2024.

Sununu on CBS suggested upward of a dozen Republican candidates could jump into the race even if Trump mounts another bid.

“He doesn’t keep anybody out of the race,” Sununu told Brennan. “Right, so it’s still going to be I think — on both sides, I don’t think President Biden is going to run again — I think on both sides of the aisle you are going to have maybe a dozen individuals over the next six to nine months come out and decide to run.”

Beyond news reports citing anonymous sources suggesting an imminent Trump campaign announcement, the former president himself has publicly suggested he will make an announcement “very soon.”

“In 2024, most importantly we are going to take back our magnificent, oh, it’s so beautiful, White House,” Trump said during a rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Saturday held in support of the state’s Republican nominees.

“We’re going to take it back and you’re going to be hearing about it very soon,” Trump continued.