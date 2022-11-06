Rick Scott says he will accept midterm results: ‘Absolutely’ if election is ‘free and fair’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that he’ll “absolutely” accept the results in Tuesday’s midterm elections but then suggested Republicans would do so if they determine the contests are “free and fair.”

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” moderator Chuck Todd asked Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, if he was going to accept the results of Senate races.

“Absolutely. But what we’re also going to do is do everything we can to make sure they’re free and fair, and if there’s any shenanigans, we are ready to make sure,” Scott told Todd. “We support our candidates to make sure that these elections are fair and every ballot is counted the right way.”

“But it sounds like you’re pretty confident that everything is going to be on the up and up, doesn’t it?” Todd asked Scott.

“We’re going to try our best. The Democrats don’t want to have voter ID, you have it for everything else,” the Republican senator responded. “We shouldn’t have ballot harvesting, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure this election is free and fair, and we’ve got to keep improving our election laws every year that we can.”

Scott also told Todd that he believes the GOP will have 52 seats in the Senate after Tuesday’s election, saying the GOP will win Pennsylvania.

In recent weeks, a slew of prominent political figures such as former President Obama, President Biden, and former President Trump have hit the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia in an effort to boost their party’s candidates in their respective Senate races.

Updated 12:01 p.m.