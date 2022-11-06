trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Youngkin: Midterm results will be ‘wake-up call’ for Biden

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 12:24 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 12:24 PM ET
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R)
Greg Nash
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) speaks during a rally for Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, to promote voting in the midterms with veterans at Gourmeltz in Fredericksburg, Va., on October, 17, 2022.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said on Sunday that he believes the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections will be a “wake-up call” for President Biden. 

“This is going to be a wake-up call to President Biden. And I hope he answers it because what’s happened over the last two years has really caused a lot of problems in America. I hope that President Biden sees what Americans are going to say to him on Tuesday, which is, ‘We’re not happy and we need a different agenda,’ ” Youngkin told host Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.” “And I think that a Republican-led House and a Republican-led Senate are going to work to deliver on promises made. And I hope Joe Biden listens.” 

Karl also asked Youngkin about the investigations into Biden’s administration and family that Republicans have suggested if they take control of Congress in Tuesday’s elections.

“I think that the House and the Senate and the White House are going to have to go to work and offer solutions. On top of that, our democracy is better when our Congress exercises its responsibility for oversight,” Youngkin replied to Karl. “And they can also deliver answers.” 

“I think voters are going to make a statement on Tuesday, and they want their elected leaders to deliver results,” Youngkin added. 

Youngkin, who has sidestepped questions about a possible 2024 White House bid, has been campaigning for Michigan and Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Kari Lake.

Tags Glenn Youngkin Glenn Youngkin Joe Biden Jonathan Karl Midterm elections midterm elections 2022 NBC Meet the Press NBC News

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  2. RNC chair says committee can’t pay ...
  3. Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out ...
  4. When could student loan borrowers ...
  5. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  6. Constitutional defamation: Democrats, ...
  7. Do we really need a special counsel ...
  8. Not sure how to play ...
  9. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  10. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  11. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  12. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  13. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  14. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  15. 10 words Americans often ...
  16. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  17. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  18. Time is running out for House to pass ...
Load more

Video

See all Video