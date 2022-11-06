Youngkin: Midterm results will be ‘wake-up call’ for Biden

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said on Sunday that he believes the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections will be a “wake-up call” for President Biden.

“This is going to be a wake-up call to President Biden. And I hope he answers it because what’s happened over the last two years has really caused a lot of problems in America. I hope that President Biden sees what Americans are going to say to him on Tuesday, which is, ‘We’re not happy and we need a different agenda,’ ” Youngkin told host Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.” “And I think that a Republican-led House and a Republican-led Senate are going to work to deliver on promises made. And I hope Joe Biden listens.”

Karl also asked Youngkin about the investigations into Biden’s administration and family that Republicans have suggested if they take control of Congress in Tuesday’s elections.

“I think that the House and the Senate and the White House are going to have to go to work and offer solutions. On top of that, our democracy is better when our Congress exercises its responsibility for oversight,” Youngkin replied to Karl. “And they can also deliver answers.”

“I think voters are going to make a statement on Tuesday, and they want their elected leaders to deliver results,” Youngkin added.

Youngkin, who has sidestepped questions about a possible 2024 White House bid, has been campaigning for Michigan and Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Kari Lake.