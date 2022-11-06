Rick Scott sidesteps question on supporting Trump in 2024: ‘We’ll watch what happens’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday sidestepped a question on whether he would support former President Trump’s potential 2024 White House campaign.

“Former President Trump has hinted he may announce in eight days. If he’s an active candidate for president are you supporting him?” host Chuck Todd asked Scott on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“There’s going to be a lot of people probably announce, we’ll watch what happens. I’m focused on getting a majority in the Senate,” Scott responded.

Scott, who chairs Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, is seen as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Axios reported on Friday that Trump and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign, and the former president himself has publicly teased a forthcoming announcement.

“In 2024, most importantly we are going to take back our magnificent, oh, it’s so beautiful, White House,” Trump said during a rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Saturday held in support of the state’s Republican nominees.

“We’re going to take it back and you’re going to be hearing about it very soon,” the former president continued.

Trump went as far on Saturday to show rallygoers a recent poll of potential Republican 2024 contenders. Like other surveys, it showed Trump at the top of the field, garnering the support of 71 percent of respondents.

As he read off the names of other Republican contenders listed as options in the poll, he took aim at his potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump referred to as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

DeSantis is seen as perhaps Trump’s biggest competitor in a GOP primary fight, with most surveys showing DeSantis at No. 2 among rumored candidates but far behind Trump’s support.

Trump also listed off potential 2024 contenders in the poll, like former Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“Mike is doing better than I thought,” Trump said of his former running mate. “Liz Cheney, there’s no way she’s at 4 percent.”