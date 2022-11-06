Herschel Walker says Biden is ‘biggest threat to democracy’  

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday called President Biden being in the White House the “biggest threat to democracy” days after the president warned in a speech last week that the notion was on the ballot in the midterms.

“When you have a president talking about the biggest threat to democracy, it [seems to be] electing a Republican. But I want everyone that is listening to me, the biggest threat to democracy is to have him at the White House,” Walker told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” after the network rolled a clip of Biden giving an address last week that underscored threats to democracy ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

Walker, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, also took a hit at incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), listing the senator’s voting record on the Keystone pipeline and “putting men in women’s sports” being among the threats to democracy.

“The biggest threat to democracy is have the people that — the Democrats right now leading this country, because they seem to be taking this country in the wrong direction. And I think America sees that and they know that,” Walker said.

Biden in last week’s speech had a different definition of those threats to democracy, and called out Trump and those who continue to tout his claims of election fraud in the 2020 race.

“American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people, he refuses to accept the fact that he lost. He has abused his power and put the loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution. And he’s made a big lie an article of faith of the MAGA Republican Party, the minority of that party,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee event near the Capitol.

Recent polling has shown Walker and Warnock deadlocked in the state’s Senate race, though a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released Thursday found the Democrat up 2 points.

The tight race has garnered national attention as both parties vie for control of the upper chamber, and as Walker faces a smattering of controversies over his stance against abortion.