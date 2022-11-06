trending:

Rick Scott backs support for Ukraine after Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests GOP cut aid

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 4:01 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
Peter Afriyie
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that he expects the GOP to continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia in response to remarks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who suggested Republicans cut aid to the country if they take control of Congress.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” moderator Chuck Todd played a clip to Scott of Greene speaking at a rally for former President Trump last week where she said that the GOP will not send “another penny” to Ukraine. 

“Senator, is she right?” Todd asked Scott. 

“I think we have to continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine, who wants to defend its freedom and stop Russia from continuing to expand,” Scott replied, noting that he doesn’t want the U.S. to be in a war with Russia.

“If we don’t stop — if we don’t continue to help Ukraine the right way, we can’t waste our dollars, then they’re going to be in Poland or some other country where we will be at war because we have an — they’re part of our NATO alliance,” Scott added. “So I want to figure out how do we make sure that — that Ukraine can defend their freedom and we stop Russia.”

Scott’s remarks come as some GOP lawmakers along with Greene have started to share their criticism about aid being sent to Ukraine. The U.S. has provided nearly $18 billion dollars in security assistance and aid to Ukraine since its conflict with neighboring Russia began in February. 

Last month, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that House Republicans will not write “a blank check” to Ukraine if they take control of that chamber next year following Tuesday’s midterms.

McCarthy then defended his remarks, saying while he will still support Ukraine, he noted the country is still $31 trillion in debt. 

“It’s amazing to me that that somehow made news,” McCarthy told CNBC last month. “Wouldn’t you want a check and balance in Congress? Wouldn’t you want this hardworking taxpayers’ money, someone overseeing it? We’ve got to eliminate the wasteful spending in Washington.”

