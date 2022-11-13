Pelosi says Biden should run for reelection

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said President Biden should run for reelection in 2024, calling him a “great president for our country” who has “accomplished so much” for Americans.

“He has just done so many things that are so great,” Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “He’s put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back in school, people back to work — for starters.”

The White House has said Biden intends to run, but has stopped short of making a definitive announcement.

After Democrats outperformed expectations in the 2022 midterm elections, Biden last week teased that an announcement was coming early next year.

Biden has recovered from abysmally low job approval rating polls early in his presidency, although only moderately.

Democrats retained their Senate majority in the midterm elections and performed better than anticipated in the House, with control for the lower chamber yet to be decided.

Those victories are likely to give a boost to Biden’s 2024 chances and could hurt another potential White House run from former President Trump, whose candidates underperformed on Election Day.

Pelosi on Sunday said Biden has worked to pass huge bills in Congress, citing the historic climate and health care legislation the Inflation Reduction Act and a bill that helped to assist veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

“All of it with justice, with equity, with inclusiveness,” Pelosi said. “He has been a great president and he has a great record to run on.”