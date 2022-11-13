Biden adviser calls Democrats winning Senate ‘hugely consequential’

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn on Sunday celebrated Democrats’ projected majority in the Senate.

“Control of the Senate is hugely consequential both for judiciary, nominations and appointments, the most diverse group of judicial nominations ever, under the first two years of President Biden,” Dunn told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“But also for controlling the agenda in the United States Senate, and that means continued progress for the working families, middle class in this country.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) on Saturday was projected to win Nevada’s highly competitive Senate race, giving Democrats a 50-seat majority with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

Democrats now have the potential to add a 51st seat when Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) faces Republican Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.

If Warnock wins, all Senate incumbents who ran for reelection will emerge victorious in this year’s midterm elections.

Democrats have successfully defended their vulnerable seats in states like Nevada and Arizona while also flipping Pennsylvania, which is currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Sen. Ron Johnson (R) successfully won reelection in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Control of the House remains up in the air, however, with Republicans appearing favored to win a narrow majority once a handful of remaining races are called.

That would create a divided government and enable the House GOP to launch an array of investigations against the Biden administration, with probes expected into the business dealings of the president’s son Hunter Biden and the influx of migrants at the southern border, among others.

“The White House has and will continue to comply with fair and legitimate oversight, because we are a White House that respects norms and the rule of law,” Dunn said.

“But I think that the American people didn’t vote for Congress being used to conduct political vendettas over the next few years,” Dunn added. “They voted for working together to make progress on the issues they care about.”

