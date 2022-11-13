Pelosi: Trump running in 2024 would be ‘bad news for the country’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that former President Trump running for the White House in 2024 would be “bad news for the country,” adding that he has “not been a force for good.”

When asked by host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” whether Trump possibly running for president again would be “good news” for Democrats, Pelosi responded that she did not want to discuss his plans.

“I think it’s bad news for the country, let’s put it that way,” she said. “Because this is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections, has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people, strange kind of people to run for office, who do not share the values of our democracy. They’ve said it very clearly in their statements.”

“So he’s not been a force for good,” she continued. “So, I don’t think his candidacy is a force for good for our country.”

“Understand this, we have very vast differences,” Pelosi added. “Republicans do not support science, so they disregard what we’re saying about climate. They don’t support governance, so they don’t want to honor what science tells us in terms of the planet, in terms of – of health care and the rest. So, we have some very big differences. “

Pelosi also said she would support President Biden if we were to run again.

“I mean President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much,” she said. “Over 10 million jobs under his leadership. Working with the private sector, of course. He has just done so many things that are so great.”

Trump has hinted at a possible presidential run numerous times in recent months. Last week, Trump unveiled new details about his “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, which many expect is to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. However, many GOP members are worried about the decision to run, including some of his closest advisers.