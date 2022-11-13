Pelosi says Democrats asking her to stay in leadership

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that she is being asked to stay in Democratic leadership after the party performed better than expected in the midterm elections.

“My members are asking me to consider doing that,” Pelosi told CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Dana Bash. “But, again, let’s just get through the election.”

Pelosi, 82, was first elected Speaker in 2007 and regained the top job in the lower legislative chamber in 2019.

While some have called for new blood in party leadership, Democrats have been invigorated by successes in the midterm elections.

Pelosi on Sunday said she has not made up her mind on whether she would seek a House leadership position, adding she would make a decision by the end of the month.

She added that her focus now is seeing the party through the end of the midterm elections as several House races have yet to be called and neither Democrats nor Republicans have captured a majority in the lower chamber. Democrats have retained their control of the Senate after the midterms.

“I have a day job,” Pelosi said. “Part of it is to be the political leader and to get us the best possible victory, and then not worrying about my future, but for the future for the American people.”