Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024.

“I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.

“I’m going to make Michigan an even stronger place, where people come to for opportunity,” Whitmer said. “And that’s my whole focus.”

Whitmer also told Bash that she would support a reelection bid by President Biden in 2024, saying that he and his administration have “delivered” for Americans on important issues.

“You know, I can just tell you this. He has said he intends to run, and he will have my support. I have pledged that to him. I think he’s delivered on a lot of really important fronts for the American people,” Whitmer told Bash.

“All the decisions that he will be making in the coming weeks and months, I can’t get into his head, but I can just say, should he run, he will have my support. And that’s what he’s indicated, so he’s got it.”

Whitmer last week defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Trump, by double digits and has been mentioned among the Democrats who could possibly run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024.