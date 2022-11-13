Hogan calls Trump’s attack on Youngkin ‘racist’ and ‘Asian hate’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday called Trump’s recent attack on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) “racist” and “Asian hate against a white governor.”

Trump took a swing at Youngkin amid talk this week that the rising GOP star might make a presidential bid in 2024.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me. I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” Trump wrote on Friday.

Hogan, whose wife and daughters are Korean-American, has taken a stance against Asian hate in his governorship.

“It was definitely distasteful and inappropriate, not only because I don’t think my friend Glenn Youngkin deserved to be attacked like that, but it was also — I mean, it’s Asian hate against a white governor, and making fun of Asians,” Hogan said of Trump’s attack on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“He didn’t even have his nationalities, right, because Young Kin would be Korean, as opposed to Chinese,” Hogan added.

“But it’s just more of the same from Donald Trump, insults and attacks. And that’s one of the reasons why the party is in such bad shape.”

Pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash on whether Trump’s comments were racist, Hogan said “It is racist.”

Hogan also criticized Trump over the poor Republican showing in the midterms. Democrats kept control of the Senate, and the House race is far closer than GOP leaders predicted.

“I think it’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like three strikes, you’re out,” Hogan said.

“This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we have ever had… And yet we still didn’t perform.”