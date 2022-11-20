Schiff: McCarthy a ‘very weak leader’ of Republican conference

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is a “very weak leader” of the GOP conference and predicted “chaos” when Republicans take control of the House next year.

“He’s a very weak leader of his conference,” Schiff told co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week,” saying McCarthy will follow Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) direction.

“He will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator,” Schiff added when asked about McCarthy’s plan to remove the California Democrat from the Intelligence committee. “And if that lowest common denominator wants to remove people from committees…that’s what they’ll do.”

“It’s going to be chaos with Republican leadership,” Schiff predicted.

“Sadly, the kind of the crazy caucus has grown among Republicans.”

Republicans were projected to gain majority control of the lower chamber for the first time since 2018 after The Associated Press last week called a California race in favor of incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia (R).

Schiff on Sunday also said that the Biden administration should comply with subpoenas and cooperate with the House Oversight and Reform Committee after Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said last week that the committee will focus their investigations on President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and issues on immigration in this country.

“They should cooperate with the appropriate oversight,” Schiff said. “Now they should follow the law and that means complying with subpoenas, but they’re going to need to analyze whether the Republicans are following appropriate procedures.”