trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Jeffries: House Democrats can have ‘noisy conversations’ and ‘come together’

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 10:22 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 10:22 AM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Reps. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) clap as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses members of the House on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to announce that she’s stepping down from leadership for the 118th session of Congress.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is expected to lead House Democrats in the next term, pushed back on notions that the caucus is in “disarray” and expressed optimism on Sunday that Democrats will maintain unity in the face of a GOP majority.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” co-anchor Jake Tapper asked Jeffries about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) telling The New York Times there was “healing that needs to be done in our caucus” after Jeffries emerged as Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) likely successor.

“The thing about us, Jake, is that while we can have some noisy conversations at times, about how we can make progress for the American people, what we’ve seen is that under the leadership of Speaker Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Jim Clyburn, we’ve constantly been able to come together,” Jeffries said, touting Democrats’ legislative accomplishments in the last term.

Pelosi announced on Thursday she would step down from her role leading House Democrats after two decades, and Hoyer and Clyburn, who hold the No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively, quickly announced they would do the same.

Jeffries soon after announced he would run for minority leader, and he is expected to glide to power alongside Reps. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) in leadership elections scheduled for Nov. 30, which would mark a major generational shift for House Democrats.

Jeffries had replaced Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) as caucus chairman after Ocasio-Cortez ousted Crowley in a 2018 primary. 

“I have great respect for representative Ocasio-Cortez and every single member of the House Democratic Caucus, from representative Ocasio-Cortez to Rep. Josh Gottheimer, my good friend, and all points in between,” Jeffries said on CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez and Gottheimer are seen as some of the most progressive and moderate members in the Democratic caucus, respectively.

“People have doubted us, tried to create this frame of Democrats in disarray,” Jeffries told Tapper. “We always are consistently able to come together, find the highest common denominator, get things done for everyday Americans and make progress.”

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hakeem Jeffries Jake Tapper Josh Gottheimer Nancy Pelosi Steny Hoyer

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  3. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  4. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  5. Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement
  6. Pence suggests DOJ didn’t try hard enough to get documents from Mar-a-Lago ...
  7. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  8. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  9. Schiff: McCarthy a ‘very weak leader’ of Republican conference
  10. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  11. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  12. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
  13. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  14. Divided GOP tiptoes on Biden request for more Ukraine aid
  15. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  16. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  17. Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable ...
  18. Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video