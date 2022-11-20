trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Schiff says ‘evidence is there’ to make a criminal referral against Trump

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/20/22 12:24 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/20/22 12:24 PM ET
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) returns from a break in a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 focusing on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups.
Greg Nash
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) returns from a break in a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 focusing on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that he believes there is “evidence” for the House select committee investigating the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol to make a criminal referral against former President Trump. 

“But I can say that I think Judge Carter in California who analyzed just one small piece of this concluded that the former president and others were engaged or there was evidence they were engaged in a criminal conspiracy, evidence they were engaged in an effort to stop an official proceeding, the Joint Session,”  Schiff, a member of the Jan 6. Committee, told ABC’s “This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, noting that the committee is currently reaching a conclusion about making those criminal referrals. 

“I think the evidence is there to make a referral and we just have to decide whether that’s the course we are going to take.” 

Schiff also told Karl that the committee is discussing various ways to hold Trump in contempt of Congress amid his refusal to corporate with the committee for its investigation and their recent subpeona towards him. 

Schiff also signaled his frustration over former Trump-era officials who also refused to comply with the committee’s investigation. 

“But once again, Donald Trump took the cowardly way out. Unlike other presidents that have fulfilled their duty even after office and testified before Congress, very — not surprising with the former president, it was disappointing with the former vice president who, like others before him, sadly, said I can’t share this information with the American people and Congress, but I could write a book about it,” Schiff added. “That’s very disappointing.” 

Former President Trump, whose facing a slew of legal investigations from federal and state authorities, announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election last Tuesday. 

Trump’s presidential announcement comes as some within the GOP have questioned the 76-year-old politician’s influence and future in the party, as the GOP scored underwhelming results in this month’s midterm elections.

Tags 2024 presidential election ABC News ABC This Week Adam Schiff Adam Schiff Donald Trump House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack Jan 6 attack Jonathan Karl President Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  3. Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement
  4. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  5. Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable ...
  6. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  7. Schiff says McCarthy is a ‘very weak leader’ of GOP conference: ‘It’s ...
  8. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  9. Pence suggests DOJ didn’t try hard enough to get documents from Mar-a-Lago ...
  10. Schiff says ‘evidence is there’ to make a criminal referral against Trump
  11. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  12. Kinzinger: McCarthy won’t ‘last very long’ if elected Speaker
  13. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  14. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
  15. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  16. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  17. Ukraine readies for cold, dangerous chapter in Russian war
  18. Kinzinger says Pence can’t please both Trump supporters, haters
Load more

Video

See all Video