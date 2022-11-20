trending:

Pence on whether Trump is fit to serve again: ‘That’s a decision for the American people’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/20/22 1:57 PM ET
( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that “the American people” will decide whether his former running mate, former President Trump, is fit to serve again in the Oval Office.

“I really do believe that’s a decision for the American people,” Pence said after host Chuck Todd noted on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that several Trump-era officials have said that the former president is either “unfit” or doesn’t have the “moral compass” to run for the White House again.  

Pence, who is promoting a new book and has been mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP contender, also told Todd that he believes there will be better choices than Trump in the next presidential election.

The former vice president, however, added that he won’t discount what Trump accomplished during his tenure, pointing to three new Supreme Court justices and a military operation targeting Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

“I was proud to be his vice president. And advance those policies that worked for the American people against an avalanche of opposition by the Democratic Party from day one, and frankly, by many in the national media who were preoccupied with controversies and conspiracies, and the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ message that dominated for two-and-a-half years,” Pence told Todd.  “And so I want to give the president his due.”

Trump, 76 , announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election last Tuesday amid a slew of legal investigations from federal and state authorities and ongoing questions about his influence and future in the Republican Party.

